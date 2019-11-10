Menu

Crime

RCMP charge man with murder following death of 78-year-old woman in Armena, Alta.

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 2:58 pm
File: RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges following the death of a 78-year-old woman in the Alberta hamlet of Armena.

The senior was found dead near her home on Friday, Nov. 8, police said.

Nicolas Dagenais, a Fort McMurray man, was arrested in Edmonton on Saturday, Nov. 9, after being identified as a suspect in the investigation.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskawin Provincial Court on Nov. 26 through CCTV.

RCMP are not looking for any other suspects.

