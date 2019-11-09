Three-car crash shuts down portion of Jubilee Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

A serious collision shut down a portion of Jubilee Avenue earlier this evening.

The scene of a three-car collision on Jubilee Avenue on Saturday night. Marek Tkach / Global News

Winnipeg Police, fire crews, and Manitoba Hydro responded to a crash involving three SUV’s just after 7:00 p.m.

Jubilee Avenue remained closed from Cockburn Street to Lilac Street until after 9 p.m.

Ambulances were present at the scene, however, a police officer told Global News there were no fatalities.

