Three-car crash shuts down portion of Jubilee Avenue

A serious collision shut down a portion of Jubilee Avenue earlier this evening.
Winnipeg Police, fire crews, and Manitoba Hydro responded to a crash involving three SUV’s just after 7:00 p.m.
Jubilee Avenue remained closed from Cockburn Street to Lilac Street until after 9 p.m.
Ambulances were present at the scene, however, a police officer told Global News there were no fatalities.
