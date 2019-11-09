Menu

One of Canada’s more significant symbols of the First World War is right here in Kingston

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 6:33 pm
Kingston’s Vimy Cross will forever be associated with Armoury on Montreal Street
Vimy Cross has extra meaning this time of year.

On Monday, Canadians both young and old will pause to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

One of Canada’s more significant symbols of the First World War is right here in Kingston. Located at the Armouries on Montreal Street, the Vimy Cross was brought back to the Limestone City by the 21st Battalion in 1919 and erected on the grounds of Royal Military College.

It was moved to the Princess of Wales Own Regiment in the early 1990s.

“It is very important to remember and look to the past, absolutely, but equally for us, it’s very important to look to the future and we have many new soldiers joining the regiment now and to them, the values and standards that they behold of those of their forefathers, and we take this moment in time, in our busy lives, to remember what is very important to us as Canadians,” said Lt.-Col. Steve Taylor, the regiment’s commanding officer.

73 men from the 21st Battalion lost their lives at Vimy Ridge.

