4 injured, including 2 children, after house fire in Toronto’s east end: paramedics

Officials say four people were injured Saturday after a house fire in the city’s east end.

Toronto firefighters told Global News they were called to a home on Pynford Crescent, in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive, at 3:11 p.m for reports of a fire.

Crews rescued three people from the home, two of whom were in the basement, firefighters said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., firefighters said the blaze was under control.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News a total of four people, including two children, were injured.

Two of the victims — an adult and a youth — had to be transported to hospital, the spokesperson said. The children suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics initially said the adult and youth were in life-threatening condition, but the extent of the injuries later became unclear given conflicting reports from emergency services.

