Weather

10-20 cm of snow expected after warning issued for Calgary, Lethbridge and surrounding areas

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 3:04 pm
A snowfall warning was issued for Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
A snowfall warning was issued for Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Kaylen Small/Global News

A snowfall warning was issued for Calgary and surrounding areas on Saturday.

Related News

Environment Canada issued the warning at 4:30 a.m., saying that 10 to 20 centimetres of snow was expected for the city in addition to other spots in southern Alberta:

  • Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds – Sundre
  • Banff National Park
  • Kananaskis – Canmore
  • Okotoks – High River – Claresholm, Drumheller – Three Hills
  • Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan
  • Lethbridge – Taber – Milk River
  • Cypress Hills Provincial Park – Foremost
  • Medicine Hat – Bow Island – Suffield

“A strong cold front will result in heavy snow over parts of southern Alberta this weekend,” the weather agency said.

The most intense snow was expected on Saturday and throughout the overnight. Ten centimetres will be on the ground by Sunday morning, but some areas could see upwards of 20 cm.

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures were expected to fall throughout Saturday as the cold front passes, according to the agency.

READ MORE: 10 to 20 cm of heavy snow expected for Edmonton, more in northwestern Alberta

A snowfall warning was also issued for Edmonton and surrounding areas.

The weather agency stressed that people should adjust their driving to the road conditions.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.

