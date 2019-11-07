Edmonton, brace yourself for another blast of winter Friday

People in central and western Alberta should prepare for another Arctic onslaught this weekend.
Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer says Edmonton can expect rain showers on Friday evening that will turn into moderate to heavy snow overnight and into Saturday morning.
The wintry blast will come courtesy of moisture being blown in during a massive temperature drop.
Beyer says not one, but two lows are going to bombard Alberta with Pacific air.
“Pacific air will bring us mild temperatures but also a lot of storm juice,” he explained. “Arctic air will follow the surge of mild moist air and lead to massive snowfall totals in Alberta’s northwest.
“Here in Edmonton, snowfall totals will be variable. We could stay on the outside edge of this system, leading to a few centimeters of snow.
“The more likely scenario at this point could leave us with near the 10-centimeter mark by the end of Saturday.”
Beyer says we should expect a brutal temperature drop by Sunday morning. Edmonton could be below -20 C.
Remembrance Day Monday will also be cold at near -18 C that morning.
A winter storm watch was issued by Environment Canada on Thursday afternoon. It covered areas of western Alberta, including Grande Prairie, Peace River and Whitecourt.
The weather agency warned the area could see up to 40 centimetres of snow as a series of low-pressure systems move into parts of northwestern Alberta beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend. It said freezing rain was also a risk.
Snow is expected to taper off Sunday morning. Visibility will likely be affected and travel could be difficult in some spots.
Beyer believes temperatures could be above zero by Tuesday.
