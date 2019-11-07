Edmonton, brace yourself for another blast of winter Friday

Send this page to someone via email

People in central and western Alberta should prepare for another Arctic onslaught this weekend.

Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer says Edmonton can expect rain showers on Friday evening that will turn into moderate to heavy snow overnight and into Saturday morning.

The wintry blast will come courtesy of moisture being blown in during a massive temperature drop.

Beyer says not one, but two lows are going to bombard Alberta with Pacific air.

“Pacific air will bring us mild temperatures but also a lot of storm juice,” he explained. “Arctic air will follow the surge of mild moist air and lead to massive snowfall totals in Alberta’s northwest.

“Here in Edmonton, snowfall totals will be variable. We could stay on the outside edge of this system, leading to a few centimeters of snow.

Story continues below advertisement

“The more likely scenario at this point could leave us with near the 10-centimeter mark by the end of Saturday.” Tweet This

Beyer says we should expect a brutal temperature drop by Sunday morning. Edmonton could be below -20 C.

Remembrance Day Monday will also be cold at near -18 C that morning.

A winter storm watch was issued by Environment Canada on Thursday afternoon. It covered areas of western Alberta, including Grande Prairie, Peace River and Whitecourt.

The weather agency warned the area could see up to 40 centimetres of snow as a series of low-pressure systems move into parts of northwestern Alberta beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend. It said freezing rain was also a risk.

Snow is expected to taper off Sunday morning. Visibility will likely be affected and travel could be difficult in some spots.

Beyer believes temperatures could be above zero by Tuesday.

Winter storm watch issued across western Alberta. As we've been talking about all week this will affect travel plans in these areas. HEAVY snowfall and gusty wind will lead to reduced visibility on areas HWYS. 30-40cm of snow possible. #abroads #abstorm pic.twitter.com/gEUtkRW0VW — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) November 7, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

With a wave of moisture and a temperature change in the forecast… watch out for slick conditions on area road and highways near Lloydminster. Freezing rain possible overnight and Friday morning. #abroads #abstorm pic.twitter.com/JmBQSgFIy3 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) November 7, 2019

Do you plan to travel this weekend? Heavy snowfall is likely once again in central and west central Alberta followed by another massive temperature drop. Expect moderate-heavy snow to beging Friday night and continue Saturday. #abroads #abstorm #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/EcTVpU4Izz — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) November 7, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Snowfall warnings continue to the west. Arctic high with cold air and northerly winds will lead to continual upsloping wind on the eastern side of the rockies. This could produce snow totals as high a 30cm in some areas in the SW. #abroads #abstorm pic.twitter.com/kuoQNZgJ0z — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) November 5, 2019

Friday will see a warm front bring rain through central Alberta, with some areas seeing freezing rain. Through the night a low will set up shop and combined with cold arctic air make for heavier snow Saturday morning. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/KTqZRwjzDY — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) November 7, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

A winter storm watch is up for the areas around Grand Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Fairview, High Prairie, Manning, Peace River, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills, and Whitecourt. Snowfall may reach 30-40cm by the end of Saturday. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/ccxjNvfiS8 — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) November 7, 2019