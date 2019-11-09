Dozens of crashes in Edmonton as snowfall warning continues Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

We knew it was coming, and now winter weather is here.

Across northern and central Alberta on Friday night, rain turned to snow as the temperature dropped overnight, leaving roads slick before becoming covered in the white stuff.

First pic: Edmonton Friday at 2 pm.

Second pic: Edmonton Saturday at 6 am. What a difference in just 16 hours.@GlobalEdmonton #yegwx #abwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/vO0NieusQr — David Boles (@DavidJBoles) November 9, 2019

Between 7 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, 89 collisions were reported to Edmonton police, 17 of which were hit-and-runs and 12 of which caused injuries.

The City of Edmonton said in the days leading up to the snowfall, sand and salt were applied to priority areas like hills and intersections.

In an update late Saturday morning, the city said there were no plans for a seasonal parking ban, but that could change depending on how much more snow falls.

Around 500 field staff and 130 plows make up the city’s winter road maintenance team, and when a snowfall occurs, they work using a hierarchy that prioritizes busier parts of the city such as freeways, roads within the designated business improvement areas, and transit routes.

The city can also call in contracted help, which would add up to an additional 300 road graders and 260 dump trucks to assist in the clearing.

Andrew Grant, a general supervisor of Infrastructure Field Operations, said there was no need to call in contractors yet.

Roads remained slick on Saturday. On the QEII southbound, an ETS bus was spotted in the ditch by several drivers.

An Edmonton Transit Service bus on the ditch along the QEII south of the city on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Supplied

A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada Friday carried on into Saturday.

The Edmonton area is expected to see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow, which the national weather agency said would continue throughout the day and into the night, becoming heavy at times.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for areas of western and northwestern Alberta, including the Highway 43 corridor stretching from Whitecourt to Peace River.

The Grande Prairie and Peace River regions could see as much as 30 to 40 centimetres of snow by Sunday morning.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected. The rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult, so Environment Canada advised drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said to expect a brutal temperature drop by Sunday morning. Edmonton could be below -20 C.

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

If safe to do so, share your weather photos with us via the Global Edmonton Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also post updates from your community using the hashtags #yegwx and #abstorm.

