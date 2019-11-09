Leafs fan, 11, meets with team after viral lonely birthday tweet

Just under one week after a tweet went viral discussing how no one showed up to Toronto Maple Leafs fan Kade Foster’s birthday party, the 11-year-old is spending Saturday with his favourite team.
The Leafs tweeted a group photo of Kade with the team Saturday morning, and a video of him heading into Scotiabank Arena to watch them practice.
“We’ve got some very special guests in the house for morning skate!” the tweet read.
On Sunday, Kade’s father Jason Foster posted on social media, “My son Kade had his 11th birthday party last night. None of his invited friends came.”
Jason then asked Twitter users to “show (Kade) some love” and tagged Mitch Marner, John Tavares and the main Maple Leafs account.
The tweet drew tens of thousands of responses from people wishing Kade a happy birthday, including messages from Marner and Tavares.
Auston Matthews, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford were among some of the notable figures who wished Kade a happy birthday.
“Your friends from the Maple Leafs have a surprise gift coming your way!” Marner added.
The Leafs then arranged to have Kade and his family come to Toronto from their home in Newfoundland.
After spending much of Saturday morning with the team, Kade and his family are expected to stick around Scotioabank Arena for their game against the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night.
COMMENTS