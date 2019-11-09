Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia jury deliberates in case of constables charged in jail cell death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2019 11:22 am
The fate of the two Halifax police special constables charged with criminal negligence causing death now lies in the hands of the eight man, four woman jury. Jesse Thomas has more.

This story contains graphic images. Discretion is advised. 

A Nova Scotia jury resumed deliberations today in a case where two special constables are facing charges in the jail-cell death of a 41-year-old man left lying in police lockup with his face covered by a hood.

READ MORE: Halifax police special constables trial now in the hands of the jury

Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner have been on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on charges of criminal negligence causing the death of Corey Rogers on June 16, 2016.

The Crown has argued the death was caused by the constables’ failure to follow basic safety practices, such as entering Rogers’ cell and gently shaking him to see if he was conscious.

Prosecutor Chris Vanderhooft has also said Fraser and Gardner failed to fulfil their duty to care for Rogers by not removing the spit hood given the inmate’s extremely intoxicated condition.

Story continues below advertisement

The jury was shown video of Rogers heaving in a cell while wearing the spit hood, and an autopsy suggested the inmate had vomited into the mask and died from suffocation.

Police officers carry Corey Rogers into the Halifax police station, wearing a spit hood at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016 in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts 
Police officers carry Corey Rogers into the Halifax police station, wearing a spit hood at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016 in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts 
Corey Rogers, 41, lies in a police lockup cell at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016, where he later died, in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Corey Rogers, 41, lies in a police lockup cell at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016, where he later died, in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts *MANDATORY CREDIT* THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts

The defendants have argued they were following the usual procedures when checking Rogers’ cell, and the threshold for a criminal code conviction has not been met.

Story continues below advertisement
Final arguments to be heard in Halifax special constables trial
Final arguments to be heard in Halifax special constables trial

A conviction of criminal negligence causing death requires the person charged complete or omit a duty in a way that shows “wanton and reckless disregard” for the lives or safety of others.

Court heard that in the hours before his death, Rogers was arrested outside a Halifax children’s hospital where his wife had given birth to their child the day before.

READ MORE: As final arguments close in trial for Corey Rogers’ death, his mother says Halifax police failed her son

There was evidence that he was extremely impaired after rapidly drinking half a bottle of whisky.

He had a spit hood, a mask that prevents prisoners from spitting on others, placed over his face by arresting officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 9, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeHalifaxGlobal News at 6 HalifaxJury TrialCorey RogersCorey Rogers TrialHalifax Regional Police Special Constables
