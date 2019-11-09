Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man rushed to trauma centre after North York stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 9:40 am
Police at the scene of the stabbing Saturday morning.
Police at the scene of the stabbing Saturday morning. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Officials say a man had to be rushed to a trauma centre early Saturday after he was stabbed in North York.

Police said they received a call shortly after 6 a.m. for reports of a stabbing in the area of Keele Street and Grandravine Drive, near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue.

READ MORE: Teenage girl shot in the leg in Toronto’s north end, police say

Emergency crews located the victim and he was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim is in his 40s and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any suspect information but were canvassing the area Saturday morning for evidence and possible witnesses.

Toronto police investigating 6 overnight shootings, including 1 fatal
Toronto police investigating 6 overnight shootings, including 1 fatal
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoStabbingToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto ParamedicsKeele StreetKeele Street and Grandravine DriveKeele Street and Sheppard Avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.