Man rushed to trauma centre after North York stabbing

Officials say a man had to be rushed to a trauma centre early Saturday after he was stabbed in North York.

Police said they received a call shortly after 6 a.m. for reports of a stabbing in the area of Keele Street and Grandravine Drive, near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue.

Emergency crews located the victim and he was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim is in his 40s and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any suspect information but were canvassing the area Saturday morning for evidence and possible witnesses.

