Carolina faces Ottawa on 3-game slide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Carolina Hurricanes (9-6-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Hurricanes play Ottawa.

The Senators are 3-5-0 in conference matchups. Ottawa averages 11.5 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 6-4-1 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina has converted on 21.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 11 power-play goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with seven goals and has totalled 11 points. Connor Brown has recorded two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

Dougie Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with 17 points, scoring seven goals and collecting 10 assists. Sebastian Aho has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Hurricanes Injuries: Erik Haula: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.