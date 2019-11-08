RCMP release surveillance images of suspect, vehicle in string of crimes

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released surveillance images regarding a string of crimes earlier this week in the Southern Interior, calling the man in the photos “a person of interest.”

According to the RCMP, the surveillance images were captured in the Merritt area.

On Thursday, police announced they were searching for suspects who were allegedly responsible for trying to pass on counterfeit money at two gas stations while also getting into two hit-and-run incidents.

The suspect vehicle, a Dodge Ram D-150 extended cab pickup truck, with its headlights on in a West Kelowna parking lot. B.C. RCMP The suspect, seen entering the business, seen wearing jeans, a two-tone grey and black jacket and a black baseball cap. B.C. RCMP B.C. RCMP

The counterfeit incidents, police say, occurred on Nov. 4 and Nov. 6, with both hit-and-run incidents taking place on Nov. 6.

Police say the suspect is described as a Caucasian male, in his mid-20s to mid-30s. He is approximately five-feet-six-inches tall with a medium build and brown hair. He also has a chipped right upper tooth.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was last seen wearing jeans, a two-tone grey and black jacket, a black baseball cap with a white diamond logo and a sticker still attached to the outer brim.

4:22 Counterfeit online products Counterfeit online products

An image of the truck, via surveillance video in West Kelowna, was also released. The truck is a Dodge Ram D150.

“The B.C. RCMP wish to thank the public for their tips, as possible sightings have been reported to police and are being followed up on by the police of jurisdiction,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

He also said the public should not approach the suspect vehicle or any of its occupants if they are spotted in the community.

If you have any information regarding this, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

3:08 Crime Stoppers asking for public help on counterfeit crimes Crime Stoppers asking for public help on counterfeit crimes