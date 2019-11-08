Menu

Health

Interior Health consumer warning: Voluntary recall of fresh-pressed apple juice from Salmon Arm

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 8:06 pm
File photo of an apple bin. Interior Health says A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed Apple Juice has been voluntarily recalled due to unsanitary conditions during the manufacturing process.
File photo of an apple bin. Interior Health says A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed Apple Juice has been voluntarily recalled due to unsanitary conditions during the manufacturing process. Global News

Interior Health has issued a consumer warning regarding fresh-pressed apple juice that originated from Salmon Arm.

According to Interior Health, A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed Apple Juice has been recalled due to unsanitary conditions during the manufacturing process.

In its public service announcement, IH said, “these conditions could have resulted in potential contamination of the juice.

“This product was produced in the Salmon Arm area and distributed locally.”

Interior Health added that if you purchased A&L Peterson Orchard Fresh Pressed Apple Juice directly from the producer or from Askew’s Foods, Blind Bay Village Grocers, or other stores carrying this product in the Interior region of B.C., you are advised not to consume this product and to discard it.

Story continues below advertisement

The PSA also said A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed Apple Juice has been pulled from shelves at retail stores as part of a voluntary recall.

The recall affects all products sold up to and including Nov. 8.

Interior Health said if you consumed A&L Peterson Orchard Fresh Pressed Apple Juice and are feeling unwell, please seek medical advice. However, IH noted that at this time no illnesses have been reported.

How food recalls work
Salmon Arm Shuswap Interior Health Food Recall recall warning voluntary recall A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed APple Juice fresh pressed apple juice
