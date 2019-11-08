Menu

Crime

7-Eleven in Winnipeg’s core to close, citing surge in brazen thefts

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 3:30 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 3:32 pm
The 7-Eleven located at 500 William Avenue.
The 7-Eleven located at 500 William Avenue. Marek Tkach / Global News

A sharp increase in thefts is causing a Winnipeg business in the Centennial neighborhood to shut its doors permanently.

The 7-Eleven convenience store located at 500 William Ave. is closing due to thieves stealing large amounts of product on a regular basis, an employee told Global News.

The store used to have four aisles of product, but now only has two because of the quantity of goods being stolen.

“Nine or ten-year-old kids just come in a group and grab anything,” said an employee at the convenience store.

Signs informing customers of the closure are posted on the doors and windows of the store.

A notice on the window of the convince store.
A notice on the window of the convince store. Marek Tkach / Global News

“With deep regret to our loyal customers, we will be permanently closing November 24th, 2019,” reads the sign.

Global News reached out to 7-Eleven directly, but has yet to receive a response.

