Crime

12-year-old Oshawa boy charged by police after allegedly threatening ‘vulnerable’ boy

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 2:30 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 2:32 pm
Durham police is looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in a road rage incident. .
Durham police is looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in a road rage incident. . Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a 12-year-old Oshawa boy is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening a “vulnerable” 11-year-old, claiming he would go to the boy’s school and harm him with a gun.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, police said the 11- and 12-year-old boys were involved in an online chat on Sunday.

During the conversation, police alleged the 12-year-old told the 11-year-old that he would go to his school “with a gun and harm him.”

“The 12-year-old does not have access to a weapon and nobody was harmed,” the statement said.

Tweet This

“The 11-year-old told his mother and police were contacted.”

Police said the Oshawa boy was charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 12-year-old boy charged after Guelph police recover stolen vehicle

Officers said the identity of the school and the victim wasn’t released in order to “protect the identity of the victim.”

The identity of the accused wasn’t released due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police encouraged anyone who wants to report information anonymously to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the organization’s website.

