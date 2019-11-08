Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged after courthouse cell medical distress call

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 8, 2019 1:48 pm
Police have charged a woman after a medical distress call at the Milton courthouse jail cell.
Police have charged a woman after a medical distress call at the Milton courthouse jail cell. Global News File

A 34-year-old London woman has been charged with drug trafficking while inside a Milton courthouse jail cell.

Halton Regional police say the alleged incident happened on Monday when courthouse officers were alerted to a woman in custody in medical distress.

Officers administered three doses of naloxone and the woman was taken to hospital where she later recovered.

China and the U.S. team up to jail 9 fentanyl traffickers
China and the U.S. team up to jail 9 fentanyl traffickers

Police say they determined the woman received the substance, believed to be fentanyl, from her cell mate.

Krystle Dickson of London has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

READ MORE: Man facing multiple human trafficking charges: Halton police

She was arrested on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with conditions of undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege Dickson had hidden the suspected fentanyl prior to being arrested and trafficked the substance to the victim.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylDrug TraffickingDrug OverdoseHalton Regional Policehalton policeMilton courthouseLondon woman arrested
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.