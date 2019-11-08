Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Orangeville man, 21, arrested for theft of poppy donations

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 12:57 pm
When staff members were out of sight, police say the suspect removed the donation container from the Royal Canadian Legion poppy donation box that was on the restaurant counter.
When staff members were out of sight, police say the suspect removed the donation container from the Royal Canadian Legion poppy donation box that was on the restaurant counter. Police handout

A 21-year-old Orangeville man was arrested and charged for stealing poppy donation money last week, police say.

On Oct. 28 at about 9:30 p.m., police say a man attended a Tim Hortons at 92 First St. in Orangeville.

When staff members were out of sight, police say the suspect removed the donation container from the Royal Canadian Legion poppy donation box that was on the restaurant counter.

READ MORE: Barrie police charge man in connection with fatal hit-and-run

Then at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, officers say the same man attended the Circle K convenience store at 75 First St. and attempted to remove the donation container from another poppy box on the checkout counter.

A store employee saw the man trying to steal the container, which caused him to flee the store with a piece of cardboard from the display, police add.

Story continues below advertisement

At about 3:30 p.m. that day, the man attempted to steal about $70 worth of items from Zehrs at 50 Fourth Ave., police say.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP investigating reported arson at Mississaga Street East business

According to officers, the man was arrested by Zehrs loss prevention officers and escaped custody while he was escorted back to the store.

On Oct. 31, Orangeville police say they observed the suspect walking on Bythia Street. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The suspect, Andre Baluse of Orangeville, has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, escaping lawful custody and cocaine possession.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Orangeville court on Dec. 3.

Royal Legion poppy campaign starting
Royal Legion poppy campaign starting
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrangevilleOrangeville newsOrangeville Police ServiceOrangeville theftOrangevile policeOrangeville Circle KOrangeville poppy donation theftOrangeville Tim HortonsOrangeville Zehrs
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.