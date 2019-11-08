Orangeville man, 21, arrested for theft of poppy donations

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old Orangeville man was arrested and charged for stealing poppy donation money last week, police say.

On Oct. 28 at about 9:30 p.m., police say a man attended a Tim Hortons at 92 First St. in Orangeville.

When staff members were out of sight, police say the suspect removed the donation container from the Royal Canadian Legion poppy donation box that was on the restaurant counter.

Then at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, officers say the same man attended the Circle K convenience store at 75 First St. and attempted to remove the donation container from another poppy box on the checkout counter.

A store employee saw the man trying to steal the container, which caused him to flee the store with a piece of cardboard from the display, police add.

Story continues below advertisement

At about 3:30 p.m. that day, the man attempted to steal about $70 worth of items from Zehrs at 50 Fourth Ave., police say.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP investigating reported arson at Mississaga Street East business

According to officers, the man was arrested by Zehrs loss prevention officers and escaped custody while he was escorted back to the store.

On Oct. 31, Orangeville police say they observed the suspect walking on Bythia Street. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The suspect, Andre Baluse of Orangeville, has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, escaping lawful custody and cocaine possession.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Orangeville court on Dec. 3.

5:07 Royal Legion poppy campaign starting Royal Legion poppy campaign starting