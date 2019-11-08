Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police charge man in connection with fatal hit-and-run

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 10:13 am
Barrie police have charged a 37-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Nov. 1.
Barrie police have charged a 37-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Nov. 1. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred one week ago in Barrie, police say.

At about 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 1, officers say they responded to a report of an injured man at Wellington and Toronto streets.

READ MORE: Barrie police continue search for suspect, vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

According to police, the 33-year-old man was hit by a vehicle that allegedly fled the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, police say.

READ MORE: Barrie police investigate after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

Following a thorough investigation and information received late Thursday afternoon, police say they have charged a 37-year-old Barrie man with failure to remain at the scene of a collision causing death.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Dec. 18.

Barrie police continue search for suspect, vehicle following fatal hit-and-run
Barrie police continue search for suspect, vehicle following fatal hit-and-run
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BarrieBarrie PoliceBarrie CrimeBarrie Police ServiceBarrie newsBarrie crashBarrie hit-and-runBarrie fatal crashBarrie fatal hit-and-runBarrie man arrested hit and runBarrie man killed hit and run
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.