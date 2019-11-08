Barrie police charge man in connection with fatal hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred one week ago in Barrie, police say.

At about 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 1, officers say they responded to a report of an injured man at Wellington and Toronto streets.

According to police, the 33-year-old man was hit by a vehicle that allegedly fled the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, police say.

Following a thorough investigation and information received late Thursday afternoon, police say they have charged a 37-year-old Barrie man with failure to remain at the scene of a collision causing death.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Dec. 18.

