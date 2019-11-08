Menu

Advertisement
Train breakdown causes more delays on Ottawa’s Confederation Line during morning commute

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 9:01 am
An LRT train on OC Transpo's new O-Train Confederation Line departs Lees Station in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
An LRT train on OC Transpo's new O-Train Confederation Line departs Lees Station in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Traffic on OC Transpo’s Confederation Line was stopped Friday morning between Rideau and Parliament stations due to a broken-down train.

According to tweets from the public transportation branch, buses were brought in to transfer people when the train broke down around 7:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Ottawa mayor announces extra $3.5M to improve transit as bus, LRT woes continue

The train was brought back online around 8 a.m., and the additional buses were taken out of service shortly afterwards.

The technical issue is par for the course with the plagued Confederation Line, which has seen repeated breakdowns and delays since its unveiling over a month ago.

This most recent delay came just days after the city apologized for the unreliable service, which is often disrupted during major rush hour times.

READ MORE: OC Transpo can’t say when Ottawa’s LRT will be stable — ‘The system isn’t good enough yet’

At the same time, the city stated there is currently no timeline for when the issues with the new public transport system will be fixed.

— With files from Beatrice Britneff

