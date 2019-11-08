Train breakdown causes more delays on Ottawa’s Confederation Line during morning commute

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic on OC Transpo’s Confederation Line was stopped Friday morning between Rideau and Parliament stations due to a broken-down train.

According to tweets from the public transportation branch, buses were brought in to transfer people when the train broke down around 7:30 a.m.

Update 7:30AM: There is currently a delay O-Train Line 1 due to immobilized train between Rideau and Parliament stations. Updates to follow. — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) November 8, 2019

The train was brought back online around 8 a.m., and the additional buses were taken out of service shortly afterwards.

The technical issue is par for the course with the plagued Confederation Line, which has seen repeated breakdowns and delays since its unveiling over a month ago.

This most recent delay came just days after the city apologized for the unreliable service, which is often disrupted during major rush hour times.

At the same time, the city stated there is currently no timeline for when the issues with the new public transport system will be fixed.

— With files from Beatrice Britneff