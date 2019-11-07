Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Two people face charges in connection with Ontario homes broken into during funerals: OPP

By Staff Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 5:58 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

Two people have been charged in relation to residences being broken into during funeral services throughout Southwestern Ontario.

The OPP Elgin and Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has arrested and charged a 45 and 55-year-old, both of Dutton/Dunwich, Ontario.

READ MORE: OPP investigate reported robbery at Scotiabank in Port Carling

The 45-year-old is facing 47 charges, including 16 counts of possession of property obtained by crime and 18 counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

The 55-year-old is facing 42 charges, including those of the 45-year-old, as well as four counts of careless storage of a firearm obtained by crime, and three counts of possession of a prohibited device.

READ MORE: Midland man charged in connection with convenience store robbery: OPP

Both accused persons were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas.

Story continues below advertisement

The 45-year-old was scheduled for Oct. 25, the 55-year-old for Oct. 29.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Ontario to receive over $54M to support crime reduction strategy: Blair
Ontario to receive over $54M to support crime reduction strategy: Blair
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceOPPOntario Provincial PoliceRobberyFuneralArrestedchargedElgin-Middlesexdutton dunwichopp elgin middlesex
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.