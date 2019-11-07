Two people face charges in connection with Ontario homes broken into during funerals: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged in relation to residences being broken into during funeral services throughout Southwestern Ontario.

The OPP Elgin and Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has arrested and charged a 45 and 55-year-old, both of Dutton/Dunwich, Ontario.

The 45-year-old is facing 47 charges, including 16 counts of possession of property obtained by crime and 18 counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

The 55-year-old is facing 42 charges, including those of the 45-year-old, as well as four counts of careless storage of a firearm obtained by crime, and three counts of possession of a prohibited device.

Both accused persons were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas.

The 45-year-old was scheduled for Oct. 25, the 55-year-old for Oct. 29.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

