Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Remembrance Day 2019: Ceremonies in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 9:59 am
Updated November 8, 2019 10:08 am
The annual Remembrance Day march travels down Frederick Street in Kitchener in 2018.
The annual Remembrance Day march travels down Frederick Street in Kitchener in 2018. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

On Monday, most of the county will take a moment to honour members of the armed forces who have fallen in the line of duty.

Across Waterloo region there will also be ceremonies at various cenotaphs and Legion Halls to commemorate Remembrance Day.

READ MORE: How to wear your poppy like a military veteran for Remembrance Day

In Kitchener, the annual Remembrance Day march will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Ontario Street between King and Duke streets.

A ceremony will follow at the Kitchener Cenotaph, which is located at the intersection of Frederick and Duke streets.

75th anniversary of the Battle of Verrières Ridge
75th anniversary of the Battle of Verrières Ridge

In Waterloo, a ceremonial march will begin at 10:15 a.m. at Bridgeport Road East and Regina Street North.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Why white poppies — meant to be a symbol of peace — are so controversial

It will move to the Cenotaph located at 100 Regina St. S. where a ceremony will get underway at 10:30 a.m.

Canada’s 100 days: Key battles from the First World War
Canada’s 100 days: Key battles from the First World War

In Cambridge, there will be three separate ceremonies in each of the city’s three main centres.

In Preston, a march will depart from the Legion branch at 334 Westminster Dr. N. at 10:30 a.m. A ceremony will follow at the Cenotaph in Central Park on King Street.

READ MORE: Veterans honoured ahead of Remembrance Day at Ontario legislature

In Hespeler, a march will depart from the Legion branch at 26 Schofield St., at 10:30 a.m. A ceremony will follow afterwards at the corner of Queen St. E. and Tannery St. E.

In Galt, a march will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Legion branch at 4 Veterans Way. A service will follow at the Cenotaph in Queen’s Square.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Remembrance DayWaterlooCambridgeRemembrance Day CambridgeRemembrance Day GaltRemembrance Day HespelerRemembrance Day KitchenerRemembrance Day PrestonRemembrance Day Waterloo
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.