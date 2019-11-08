Remembrance Day 2019: Ceremonies in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

On Monday, most of the county will take a moment to honour members of the armed forces who have fallen in the line of duty.
Across Waterloo region there will also be ceremonies at various cenotaphs and Legion Halls to commemorate Remembrance Day.
In Kitchener, the annual Remembrance Day march will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Ontario Street between King and Duke streets.
A ceremony will follow at the Kitchener Cenotaph, which is located at the intersection of Frederick and Duke streets.
In Waterloo, a ceremonial march will begin at 10:15 a.m. at Bridgeport Road East and Regina Street North.
It will move to the Cenotaph located at 100 Regina St. S. where a ceremony will get underway at 10:30 a.m.
In Cambridge, there will be three separate ceremonies in each of the city’s three main centres.
In Preston, a march will depart from the Legion branch at 334 Westminster Dr. N. at 10:30 a.m. A ceremony will follow at the Cenotaph in Central Park on King Street.
In Hespeler, a march will depart from the Legion branch at 26 Schofield St., at 10:30 a.m. A ceremony will follow afterwards at the corner of Queen St. E. and Tannery St. E.
In Galt, a march will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Legion branch at 4 Veterans Way. A service will follow at the Cenotaph in Queen’s Square.
