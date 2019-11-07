Menu

Canada

Veterans honoured ahead of Remembrance Day at Ontario legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2019 11:52 am
A poppy pinned into the edge of a tree stump. Taken at the Rouge Urban National Park in Toronto, Ontario.
A poppy pinned into the edge of a tree stump. Taken at the Rouge Urban National Park in Toronto, Ontario. Getty Images

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Canadians owe a debt to veterans that can never be repaid – but we can begin to show gratitude by paying tribute to their sacrifices.

Representatives from all parties in the Ontario legislature rose Thursday, the last sitting day before Remembrance Day, to honour veterans.

Ford says Canadians and Ontarians throughout history have proven their commitment to fundamental freedoms is unbreakable.

He says from the Battle of Cambrai in the First World War to fighting in Afghanistan in more recent memory, Canadians have stood fast against tyranny and terror.

New Democrat lawmaker Jennie Stevens, the mother of a petty officer second class in the Royal Canadian Navy, delivered her party’s statement.

Story continues below advertisement

She says her son has completed three tours of duty abroad and she knows the importance of recognizing veterans and their families.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Doug FordOntario politicsRemembrance DayVeteransPremier Fordontario legislatureRememberance Day HonouredVeterans Honour
