Waterloo Region technology firms top national rankings

Deloitte announced its Technology Fast 50 on Thursday and a trio of firms in Waterloo Region topped the chart.

The rankings, which have been around for 22 years, honour companies that are on the “cutting edge of innovative technologies.”

ApplyBoard, which is located in Kitchener, was ranked number one overall for its platform, designed to recruit international students to North America.

The company enjoys a four-year growth of 12,525 per cent.

Intellijoint Surgical of Kitchener and Auvik Networks of Waterloo finished second and third, respectively.

Two other Kitchener companies, Smile.io (Sweet Tooth) and Vidyard, finished 29th and 39th overall on the list, which saw 27 of the 50 companies hail from Ontario.

