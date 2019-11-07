Belleville youth charged after bringing replica gun to school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have confirmed that a Grade 8 student has been charged following an incident with a replica gun at a Belleville school.

On Oct. 28, Belleville police say the student, who attends Prince of Wales School, allegedly asked a teacher what would happen if he brought a gun to school.

The next day, police confirmed that the student waved a replica handgun around at other students and teachers after school was over.

At the time, three teachers reported it to the principal, who called police until after all students and parents had left the school.

Belleville police then went the boy’s home, seized the replica handgun and charged the youth with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

