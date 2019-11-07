Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Belleville youth charged after bringing replica gun to school: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 3:10 pm
Belleville police seized the replica handgun and charged the youth with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Belleville police seized the replica handgun and charged the youth with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Global Kingston

Police have confirmed that a Grade 8 student has been charged following an incident with a replica gun at a Belleville school.

On Oct. 28, Belleville police say the student, who attends Prince of Wales School, allegedly asked a teacher what would happen if he brought a gun to school.

READ MORE: Youth arrested in connection to Belleville threats, police say

The next day, police confirmed that the student waved a replica handgun around at other students and teachers after school was over.

At the time, three teachers reported it to the principal, who called police until after all students and parents had left the school.

Belleville police then went the boy’s home, seized the replica handgun and charged the youth with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police seeking warrant for UK youth’s arrest responsible for Kingston school lockdowns
Police seeking warrant for UK youth’s arrest responsible for Kingston school lockdowns
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BellevilleBelleville policeBelleville police handgunfake fun belleville policefake gun Prince of Wales SchoolPrince of Wales SchoolPrince of Wales School replica handgunstudent fake gunstudent gun belleville
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.