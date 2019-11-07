Police issue warning to check Halloween candy after London mother reports razor in Mars bar

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service is investigating a report of a razor found in a chocolate bar, reportedly received by a teenage boy trick-or-treating in the Wortley Village area.

Police say the exact location where the chocolate was received on Oct. 31 is unknown at this time, but is believed to have been on either Wortley Road, Langarth Street East, Wharncliffe Road South or Victor Street.

According to police, the youth who found the razor was not injured and the investigation is in its early stages.

Global News Radio 980 CFPL spoke with the mother, who did not want to be identified, about the alleged incident.

The woman says she checked through the candy her 13-year-old son had collected while out with his friends on Halloween, but on Monday night he ripped open a Mars bar and when he bit into it, a razor was in the middle of it.

“He pulled it out of his mouth and the razor blade was sticking out,” she told 980 CFPL. “He spit out the other half of the chocolate bar and the little piece of metal was just barely out of the other side of the chocolate bar, so I pulled it out and called police instantly.

She also suggested that the incident could be the result of a manufacturer’s defect, but regardless, is urging parents and guardians to thoroughly check their children’s Halloween candy and to even break chocolate bars in half to be on the safe side.

Global News Radio 980 CFPL has also reached out to Mars Wrigley which issued a statement, stressing that consumer safety is the top priority for the brand behind Mars chocolate bars.

“We have the highest food safety and quality standards which includes metal detectors to screen for any potential metal objects in products,” the statement reads.

“We encourage any consumers with questions or concerns to reach out to our consumer care line at 1-888-709-6277.”

The investigation is ongoing and London police ask anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

