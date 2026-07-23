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Canada

More B.C. communities under threat of encroaching wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2026 8:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kimberley wildfire evacuation alert'
Kimberley wildfire evacuation alert
WATCH: Kimberley wildfire evacuation alert
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More communities across British Columbia are under threat from separate out-of-control wildfires.

The latest overnight evacuation order was issued by the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, triggered by the risk of a wildfire in the South Chilcotin Mountains area in Electoral Area A.

There was also an evacuation alert that was issued just after 1:00 a.m., local time, for the vicinity of Texas Creek, south of Lillooet in Electoral Area B.

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Earlier Wednesday evening, residents of the southern Interior village of Clinton and the surrounding area were facing a series of evacuation orders and alerts from a wildfire that reached more than 100-square-kilometres in size.

The entire city of Kimberley in southeast B-C remains under evacuation alert due to a nearby complex of fires.

Meanwhile, in Boston Bar, authorities have urged any holdout residents to flee nearby fires that now surround the Fraser Canyon community.

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Those blazes are among the more than 80 wildfires actively burning across the province.

The BC Wildfire Service is warning that heat and limited precipitation are expected throughout this week, which elevates the potential for new fire starts.

It says smoky skies are also expected to continue, and may worsen in the northeastern and central regions.

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