Razor blades, cannabis gummies found in kids’ Halloween candy in Connecticut

Always check your child’s Halloween candy.

Police in Connecticut were busy during a wild night of trick-or-treating on Thursday, after at least two children went home with razor blades in their loot bags, while another pair of kids were given THC-infused gummies.

The razor blades were reported in Waterbury, Conn., according to the local police department. The blades were not embedded in the candy but were found loose in the children’s bags.

Waterbury police say they tracked the blades back to one home, where they made an arrest.

Jason A. Racz, 37, was taken into custody after a struggle with police, NBC News reports.

The suspect claimed that “the razor blades were accidentally spilled or put into the candy bowl he had used to hand out candy from,” according to a statement from police.

Investigators say the suspect did not explain why the blades were handed out along with the candy. Authorities received two separate calls about razor blades at around 7 p.m., according to ABC3.

Police recovered a box of razor blades from the suspect’s home. They say a three-year-old who lived there also had access to the razors.

Racz has been charged with risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer.

Police in the neighbouring town of Waterford, Conn., say two children received sealed packages of gummy-style candy that were clearly labelled as THC products. The branded packages said they were from “Shake & Baked Kitchen.”

Each gummy cube contained 10 milligrams of THC, the high-inducing compound found in marijuana.

Police say they don’t know whether the gummies were handed out intentionally or by accident.

“We do not believe this is a widespread problem nor do we have information to believe it was targeted toward anyone or any group,” they said in a Facebook post.

The state’s marijuana dispensaries are not authorized to sell edible candies, police said.

Their investigation is ongoing.

“As always, the Waterford Police Department encourages parents to check the candy prior to (kids) eating it,” police said.