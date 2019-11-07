Howard S. Billings High School in Châteauguay under lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Howard S. Billings Regional High School in Châteauguay issued a press release on Thursday informing parents of a lockdown.

In the release, Billings principal Lynn Claude said the school was made aware of a threat from students of another school looking to settle a feud with a student from Howard S. Billings.

Châteauguay police told Global News security has been increased at the school and an investigation is currently underway.

According to Châteauguay police, the Billings student came to school armed with a knife and made people aware of his possession.

It is unclear what the student aimed to do with the weapon, but police say the situation is under control.

The student is being held at the school with police officers and school authorities.

The school said in its press release that it followed normal procedure by calling for a school lockdown, which disallows students to enter or leave the school for security reasons.

Claude called on parents to speak to their children about their role in school safety by asking them to tell someone at the school if they ever see or hear of something suspicious or threatening.