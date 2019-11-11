Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

What is gout? What you need to know about this painful disease

By Arti Patel Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 8:00 am
what is gout
What is gout? What you need to know about this painful disease. Getty Images

Abibsi says gout “hurts like hell,” and your joints, often in the foot or big toe, will become swollen in a matter of days.

Story continues below advertisement
“The immune system of the joint doesn’t like this uric acid [and] attacks its own joint to get rid of this unwanted guest,” she said.

Dye-Torrington says another sign of gout can be a low-grade fever.

How to manage your pain
How to manage your pain

“In more severe cases, gout could affect more than one joint.”

Youn says symptoms can last for about a week and besides the toe, gout can also happen in the knee, angle, mid-foot, wrist and elbow.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Smart LivingGoutbody reporcause of Goutcauses GoutGout causesGout menGout signsGout symptomsGout treatmentsigns of Gouttreatment for Goutwhat is gout
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.