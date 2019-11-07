Menu

Dirt bike rider killed in collision with SUV in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 12:12 pm
Updated November 7, 2019 12:15 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say the driver of the dirt bike was ejected off his vehicle as a result of the collision.
Waterloo Regional Police say the driver of the dirt bike was ejected off his vehicle as a result of the collision. Global News

A man on a dirt bike was killed after colliding with an SUV late Wednesday evening in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Region Police.

They say that shortly before midnight, a 31-year-old Cambridge man was westbound on a dirt bike on South Street when he did not halt for a stop sign before running into a Kia SUV that was travelling southward on Dudhope Avenue.

Police say the dirt bike rider was ejected off his vehicle as a result of the collision.

He was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and that charges are pending in relation to the incident.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

