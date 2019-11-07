Dirt bike rider killed in collision with SUV in Cambridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man on a dirt bike was killed after colliding with an SUV late Wednesday evening in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Region Police.

They say that shortly before midnight, a 31-year-old Cambridge man was westbound on a dirt bike on South Street when he did not halt for a stop sign before running into a Kia SUV that was travelling southward on Dudhope Avenue.

Police say the dirt bike rider was ejected off his vehicle as a result of the collision.

He was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and that charges are pending in relation to the incident.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.