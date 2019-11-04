Woman arrested following stabbing in Cambridge on Sunday morning: police

A woman was arrested following a stabbing at a home in Cambridge on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say they were called to a home on Cassidy Court at around 10:45 a.m. for a report of a man being stabbed.
Police say the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They say the man and woman knew each other but did not provide further details about their connection.
