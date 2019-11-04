Menu

Crime

Woman arrested following stabbing in Cambridge on Sunday morning: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 1:03 pm
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A woman was arrested following a stabbing at a home in Cambridge on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say they were called to a home on Cassidy Court at around 10:45 a.m. for a report of a man being stabbed.

Police say the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the man and woman knew each other but did not provide further details about their connection.

