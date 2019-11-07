Menu

Trump slams reports claiming he asked Barr to publicly clear him on Ukraine call

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 7, 2019 8:58 am
Updated November 7, 2019 8:59 am
Trump accuses Democrats of becoming ‘increasingly totalitarian’
WATCH: Trump accuses Democrats of becoming 'increasingly totalitarian'

U.S. President Donald Trump is denying he wanted Attorney General William Barr to hold a press conference to declare he broke no laws during a phone call in which he pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats.

Trump tweeted early Thursday that the story, first reported by The Washington Post, “is totally untrue and just another FAKE NEWS story with anonymous sources that don’t exist.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Post said Barr rebuffed the request, which came in September around the time the White House released a rough transcript of Trump’s July 25 call at the centre of the House impeachment probe. The paper cited unidentified people familiar with the effort.

House Democrats are investigating Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rivals as aid money was being withheld.

READ MORE: ‘I would quit’: Key takeaways from William Taylor’s impeachment testimony

Trump insists he did nothing wrong.

He tweeted again about an hour later, calling the Washington Post “degenerate.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
