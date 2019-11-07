Trump slams reports claiming he asked Barr to publicly clear him on Ukraine call

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump is denying he wanted Attorney General William Barr to hold a press conference to declare he broke no laws during a phone call in which he pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats.

Trump tweeted early Thursday that the story, first reported by The Washington Post, “is totally untrue and just another FAKE NEWS story with anonymous sources that don’t exist.”

Bill Barr did not decline my request to talk about Ukraine. The story was a Fake Washington Post con job with an “anonymous” source that doesn’t exist. Just read the Transcript. The Justice Department already ruled that the call was good. We don’t have freedom of the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The Post said Barr rebuffed the request, which came in September around the time the White House released a rough transcript of Trump’s July 25 call at the centre of the House impeachment probe. The paper cited unidentified people familiar with the effort.

House Democrats are investigating Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rivals as aid money was being withheld.

Trump insists he did nothing wrong.

He tweeted again about an hour later, calling the Washington Post “degenerate.”

The degenerate Washington Post MADE UP the story about me asking Bill Barr to hold a news conference. Never happened, and there were no sources! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019