Peel Regional Police say a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy have been found dead in a home in Brampton on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Hiberton Crescent near Creditview Road and Sandalwood Parkway West at around 10:55 p.m.

Police said two young boys were found dead and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Investigators said there is no threat to the community.

More to come…

