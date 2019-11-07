Menu

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, November 6, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2019 1:12 am

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – D-Jay Jerome scored twice as the Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Swift Current Broncos 4-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.

The win stretches Lethbridge’s point streak to 11 games, including nine wins.

Logan Barlage put away the eventual winner for the Hurricanes (12-4-3) at the 11:22 mark of the second period. Dylan Cozens also scored.

Carl Tetachuk made 20 saves for the win.

Matthew Culling was the lone scorer for the Broncos (3-10-3). Reece Klassen stopped 38 shots in net for Swift Current.

Neither team could score on the power play. Lethbridge was 0 for 2 and the Broncos were 0 for 4.

ICE 5 REBELS 3

WINNIPEG — Brad Ginnell struck twice to lead the Ice past Red Deer.

Michal Teply, Nino Kinder and Mike Ladyman also scored for Winnipeg (9-6-1).

Ethan Sakowich, Brett Davis and Jaxsen Wiebe replied for the Rebels (5-10-2).

HITMEN 4 RAIDERS 2

CALGARY — Orca Wiesblatt had a pair of goals, including the late winner, as the Hitmen doubled up Prince Albert.

Jonas Peterek and Egor Zamula had the other goals for Calgary (9-5-1).

Spencer Moe and Evan Herman scored for the Raiders (12-3-3).

TIGERS 5 COUGARS 4

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — James Hamblin scored twice as Medicine Hat had five goals in the second period to blow pas the Cougars.

Baxter Anderson’s second-period goal was the winner for the Tigers (11-5-1), while Tyler Preziuso and Brett Kemp also found the back of the net.

Cole Moberg had two power-play goals for Prince George (4-12-1), while Mitchell Kohner and Jack Sander chipped in as well.

Medicine Hat’s Parker Gavlas earned a five-minute major and a game misconduct for checking to the head at 8:03 of the third period.

ROYALS 6 ROCKETS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Mitch Prowse had the game-winning goal at 11:35 of the second period as Victoria downed the Rockets.

Keanu Derungs, Ty Yoder, River Fahey, Sean Gulka and Tarun Fizer rounded out the attack for the Royals (7-7-1).

Pavel Novak, Jake Poole and Alex Swetlikoff supplied the offence for Kelowna (9-6-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
