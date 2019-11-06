Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Snow squall watch in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 6:03 pm
Snow squalls are predicted to develop off Georgian Bay and Lake Huron late Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
Snow squalls are predicted to develop off Georgian Bay and Lake Huron late Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. (AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell)

A snow squall watch is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale, according to Environment Canada.

Snow squalls are predicted to develop off Georgian Bay and Lake Huron late Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the squalls will become more organized and intensify as the winds shift to the north Thursday afternoon.

The most intense bands will likely persist through Thursday night, with conditions improving through Friday.

READ MORE: Snow squall watch issued for London and surrounding areas: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says strong winds may accompany the bands, resulting in blowing snow at times.

Total local snow accumulations of 20 to 30 cm are possible by Friday morning.

Travel may be hazardous due to the sudden changes in weather, and visibility could be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Road closures are possible.

Story continues below advertisement
Dozens of crashes on Calgary’s snow-covered streets
Dozens of crashes on Calgary’s snow-covered streets
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaBarrie newsCollingwood newsBarrie snow squallsCollingwood snow squallsEnvironment Canada snow squallsHillsdale newsHillsdale snow squalls
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.