Snow squall watch issued for London and surrounding areas: Environment Canada

London is preparing for its first hit of snow this season.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for London and all of Middlesex County.

The warning was issued just after 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. Snow squall watches are also in effect for Huron and Perth counties, as well as eastern Lambton County.

The national weather agency says snow squalls are expected to develop off Georgian Bay and Lake Huron late Thursday morning and continue through Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the most intense bands will likely take place Thursday night with conditions slowly improving Friday.

Londoners could see a total snowfall accumulation of 20 to 30 centimetres by Friday morning, according to the advisory.

Londoners should expect strong winds, poor visibility and possible road closures.

2:34 Spring snow surprises Ontario residents Spring snow surprises Ontario residents