Canada

Snow squall watch issued for London and surrounding areas: Environment Canada

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 4:13 pm
Environment Canada says the most intense bands will likely take place Thursday night with conditions slowly improving Friday.
File

London is preparing for its first hit of snow this season.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for London and all of Middlesex County.

The warning was issued just after 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. Snow squall watches are also in effect for Huron and Perth counties, as well as eastern Lambton County.

The national weather agency says snow squalls are expected to develop off Georgian Bay and Lake Huron late Thursday morning and continue through Friday afternoon.

London mayor praises Santa Claus Parade's decision to hold future events after Remembrance Day

Londoners could see a total snowfall accumulation of 20 to 30 centimetres by Friday morning, according to the advisory.

Story continues below advertisement

Londoners should expect strong winds, poor visibility and possible road closures.

Spring snow surprises Ontario residents
Spring snow surprises Ontario residents
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowEnvironment CanadaLondonWeatherWinterLondon OntarioWinter weatherSnowfalllondon weatherMiddlesexsnow squall
