Stolen car and property recovered, two people facing charges: Salmon Arm RCMP

Police in Salmon Arm say a stolen car that was recovered on Sunday led to the discovery of more stolen property.

According to the RCMP, an Audi Q7 that was reported stolen from Richmond on Oct. 27 was located on Nov. 3.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said a subsequent search of the property where the Audi was located uncovered additional property that police believe to be stolen.

“A man and woman, each from B.C., were arrested for possession of the stolen motor vehicle and other property believed to be obtained by crime,” West said in a press release.

Police say the alleged stolen property was seized, and now they are seeking the rightful owners of the following items:

2 Stihl chain saws in their cases;

2 Stihl weed eaters and various power tools;

1 Giant mountain bike;

1 Brodie mountain bike;

1 Kona mountain bike;

1 Trek mountain bike;

1 CCM mountain bike;

1 set of Ping golf clubs;

1 Mariner outboard motor;

A set of Zenith binoculars.

Police say the two arrested were known to police and have a record of property crime offences.

Police say the man had been released on conditions in late October on an unrelated charge, and was not to be in a vehicle without the registered owner present.

The woman was also on court-ordered conditions in relation to property crime offences.

