Crime

Volunteer camp counsellor charged with 2012 sexual assault: Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 5:18 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police have charged a volunteer camp counsellor with sexual assault more than seven years after an alleged incident involving a boy who was then six years old.

Investigators say the alleged assault happened at a City of Toronto summer camp operated out of Sir Adam Brock Junior School between July and August of 2012.

READ MORE: Man wanted after allegedly trying to abduct 8-year-old girl near Toronto school

They say the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the boy, who was a participant in the camp.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

He’s scheduled to appear in court early next month.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
