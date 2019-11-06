Barrie to host tulip planting, vigil, parade for Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie will be hosting three events for Remembrance Day this year, including a tulip planting, a vigil and a parade.

On Sunday, the city will host a tulip planting to recognize the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands.

The city says it will plant bright orange tulips, dubbed the Liberation75 Tulip, at Memorial Square and Meridian Place between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the city, the goal of the Liberation75 Tulip initiative is to cover Canada in 1.1 million tulips in honour of the 1.1 million Canadians that served during World War II.

On Sunday at 7 p.m., a vigil will occur at Memorial Square, and five cadets in rotating shifts will stand at the Cenotaph in Memorial Square until 7 a.m.

Finally, on Monday, Remembrance Day, a parade and ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The parade will run on Dunlop Street East, from Mulcaster Street to the Cenotaph in Memorial Square, where the ceremony will take place, along with a moment of silence and laying of wreaths.

Flags to commemorate 33 local area soldiers who served in the Canadian Armed Forces are on display throughout downtown Barrie until Nov. 15.

The city says veterans who show proof of service can ride Barrie Transit free of charge, with one companion, all day on Monday.

