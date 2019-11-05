Oshawa teen honours veterans with Remembrance lawn display

Send this page to someone via email

With Remembrance Day approaching it is time to honour those who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom.

Once again this year an Oshawa teen is displaying his respect on his front lawn.

Julian Ford says he will never forget the World War II veteran he met when he was only five-years-old.

The display of 16 crosses in his front yard is a way for Ford to commemorate Clarence Sanders and the bond they shared until his death a couple years ago.

“Clarence made me promise to keep on doing what I’m doing and make sure veterans know that we’re thankful for them and keep making relationships with different veterans,” said Ford.

Every Remembrance Day, the now 14-year-old hands out roses to the veterans at the legion. Last year he started the display on his lawn.

“Each cross resembles a person that served for us and passed away because they really do need more recognition. They should be known and put down as heroes,” said Ford.

“It shows them that we still care and remember them.” Tweet This

“I think it’s very impacting when people come by and they see the names and they see the pictures,” said Vanessa Ford, Julian’s Mom.

He’s not only looking to expand his project around the community but also hoping to raise money to help local veterans.

Ford has started a Go Fund Me Page with the goal of raising $1,000 and he’s selling crosses to raise money for the legion and veterans.

“We have a lot of veterans that once that pension is gone — paying the bills, paying the rent and everything else, just to have a roof over their own head — that’s it. That’s all they have and even going to the food bank it’s not always there,” said Scheshawna Lemaire, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 Member.

“To see Julian making other people aware of this and sharing this with his age group and continuing the traditions that we will remember these people and we will remember what they’ve done for us, it just warms my heart to no end,” said Spencer Ford, Julian’s Dad.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter has shown his support — six crosses have been placed out front of City Hall.

“Julian is truly being able to show that, by reminding us through building these crosses, selling the crosses and then donating the money, it really shows that we will not forget those that serve on behalf of our country,” said Carter.

While the crosses are being displayed around Oshawa, Julian wants this imitative to spread further to remember the veterans and what they’ve done for us, year round.