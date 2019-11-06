Menu

‘Messy mix’ of precipitation expected for Peterborough, Kawarthas, Northumberland County

By Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 4:12 pm
Snowfall in Calgary makes for a slick and slushy drive to work on Wednesday, September 10th, 2014 – even causing power outages.
It could be a slushy commute in central Ontario Thursday as Environment Canada warns of a wintry mix. Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for central Ontario, advising of a wintry mix on Thursday morning.

The statement issued at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday says a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a “messy mix” of precipitation on Wednesday night which will continue into Thursday morning

READ MORE: Brace for ‘Game of Snows’ in Canada this winter, at least according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain and then change over to light snow overnight or early Thursday morning, according to the statement. Falling temperatures through the morning may also cause roads to become icy or slippery, Environment Canada warns. Estimated precipitation amounts were not provided.

“Prepare for hazardous driving conditions at times,” the statement reads.

The statement is in effect for Peterborough, and southern Peterborough County and the southern sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes along with Northumberland County,

Colder roads in Peterborough mean it’s time for snow tires
Colder roads in Peterborough mean it's time for snow tires
Environment CanadaWinterWeather WarningWeather Statementwintry mix
