‘Messy mix’ of precipitation expected for Peterborough, Kawarthas, Northumberland County

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for central Ontario, advising of a wintry mix on Thursday morning.

The statement issued at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday says a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a “messy mix” of precipitation on Wednesday night which will continue into Thursday morning

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain and then change over to light snow overnight or early Thursday morning, according to the statement. Falling temperatures through the morning may also cause roads to become icy or slippery, Environment Canada warns. Estimated precipitation amounts were not provided.

“Prepare for hazardous driving conditions at times,” the statement reads.

A Special Weather Statement is in place for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland. An incoming wintry mix is expected to impact the morning commute. Falling morning temperatures may cause slick conditions Thursday a.m. @CHEXNewswatch — Caley Bedore (@caleybedore) November 6, 2019

The statement is in effect for Peterborough, and southern Peterborough County and the southern sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes along with Northumberland County,

