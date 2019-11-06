Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Talks between striking support workers, Saanich School District break down: Union

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 4:38 pm
Saanich support workers picket outside of one of the district's 18 schools. .
Saanich support workers picket outside of one of the district's 18 schools. . Global News

Talks between striking school support workers and the Saanich School District have broken down again.

An estimated 7,300 students at 18 schools have been out of class since last Monday, when the 500 members of CUPE Local 441 walked off the job.

“I am disappointed that we did not reach an agreement that the bargaining committee felt they could recommend to members,” said CUPE 441 president Dean Coates in a statement Wednesday.

READ MORE: Striking Saanich school support workers, employer back at the bargaining table

“Our efforts to be creative and move toward the employer’s position were not reciprocated and the employer would not add any additional funding.”

Thousands of Saanich students out of class
Thousands of Saanich students out of class

Coates said the local would not discuss the details of what was offered until the package was put to striking members for their direction.

Story continues below advertisement

In an email, district superintendent Dave Eberwein said both sides had agreed to a media blackout, and that he couldn’t comment on issues at the bargaining table.

Eberwein said the district hoped to be able to offer more information after the union met with its members Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: 18 Saanich schools to be closed Monday as support workers take strike action

CUPE 441 represents education assistants, technical support staff, library technicians, family counsellors, custodial and maintenance staff and others.

Saanich schools closed for second straight day
Saanich schools closed for second straight day

It argues striking workers are paid between 30 cents to $4 less than their counterparts in neighbouring districts.

The differential exists because the union opted for better benefits decades ago, according to the district.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StrikeSchool Strikepicket lineSaanich StrikeSaanich School DistrictSaanich Support Workers Strikesaanich picket linesaanich support worker
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.