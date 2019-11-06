Talks between striking support workers, Saanich School District break down: Union

Talks between striking school support workers and the Saanich School District have broken down again.
An estimated 7,300 students at 18 schools have been out of class since last Monday, when the 500 members of CUPE Local 441 walked off the job.
“I am disappointed that we did not reach an agreement that the bargaining committee felt they could recommend to members,” said CUPE 441 president Dean Coates in a statement Wednesday.
“Our efforts to be creative and move toward the employer’s position were not reciprocated and the employer would not add any additional funding.”
Coates said the local would not discuss the details of what was offered until the package was put to striking members for their direction.
In an email, district superintendent Dave Eberwein said both sides had agreed to a media blackout, and that he couldn’t comment on issues at the bargaining table.
Eberwein said the district hoped to be able to offer more information after the union met with its members Wednesday afternoon.
CUPE 441 represents education assistants, technical support staff, library technicians, family counsellors, custodial and maintenance staff and others.
It argues striking workers are paid between 30 cents to $4 less than their counterparts in neighbouring districts.
The differential exists because the union opted for better benefits decades ago, according to the district.
