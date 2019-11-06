Peterborough police reminding motorists to lock vehicles following rash of thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough are reminding owners to lock their vehicles after property was stolen from several vehicle over the past few days.

Between Sunday, Nov. 3 and Tuesday, Nov. 5, police say unknown person(s) entered several vehicles parked at residences along Renforth Court, Douro Street, Rogers Street, Woodglade Boulevard, Summerhill Drive, Brookdale Crescent, Parkhill Road West, Montague Court and Springwood Road.

“In the majority of these incidents the vehicles were left unlocked,” police stated.

Reported items stolen from the vehicles include gift cards, wallets, loose change, point cards, gym clothes, headphones, pills, a case containing international bank cards, designer sunglasses, a briefcase and tools.

Between Nov. 3 and Nov. 5, 2019 several vehicles across @CityPtbo were entered and property stolen. The majority of these vehicles were unlocked at the time. Help us help you and please remember to lock-it-or-lose-it. #CPWeek2019 #CrimePreventionWeek https://t.co/e2l6uQD20F -LG pic.twitter.com/pYBlleJuS6 — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) November 6, 2019

Police say thieves are looking for easy targets and will not spend a lot of time trying to break into a locked vehicle.

Police are reminding owners to double- or triple-check to ensure car doors are locked and secured and to hide anything of value inside the vehicle or take all items of any value with you when you leave the vehicle.

