Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police reminding motorists to lock vehicles following rash of thefts

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 4:57 pm
Peterborough police are advising motorists to lock their vehicles.
Peterborough police are advising motorists to lock their vehicles. Windsor Police/YouTube

Police in Peterborough are reminding owners to lock their vehicles after property was stolen from several vehicle over the past few days.

Between Sunday, Nov. 3 and Tuesday, Nov. 5, police say unknown person(s) entered several vehicles parked at residences along Renforth Court, Douro Street, Rogers Street, Woodglade Boulevard, Summerhill Drive, Brookdale Crescent, Parkhill Road West, Montague Court and Springwood Road.

READ MORE: Poppy donation box among items stolen from Peterborough business: police

“In the majority of these incidents the vehicles were left unlocked,” police stated.

Reported items stolen from the vehicles include gift cards, wallets, loose change, point cards, gym clothes, headphones, pills, a case containing international bank cards, designer sunglasses, a briefcase and tools.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say thieves are looking for easy targets and will not spend a lot of time trying to break into a locked vehicle.

Police are reminding owners to double- or triple-check to ensure car doors are locked and secured and to hide anything of value inside the vehicle or take all items of any value with you when you leave the vehicle.

Peterborough police say vehicle break-ins on the rise
Peterborough police say vehicle break-ins on the rise
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftPeterboroughPeterborough Police ServiceBreak-insVehicle Break-inTheft from vehiclesPeterborough thefts
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.