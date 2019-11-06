Metro Vancouver transit strike: More SeaBus cancellations Wednesday, potential bus service disruptions

Send this page to someone via email

The Metro Vancouver transit strike continues Wednesday morning with more SeaBus cancellations.

Six SeaBus sailings were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday, with maintenance workers refusing overtime.

Fourteen SeaBus sailings have been cancelled on Wednesday, including several during the morning commute.

The following sailings have been cancelled on Wednesday:

Lonsdale Quay

7:10 a.m.

7:40 a.m.

8:40 a.m.

9:10 p.m.

4:10 p.m.

6:20 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

Waterfront station

7:55 a.m.

8:55 a.m.

9:25 a.m.

4:25 p.m.

6:35 p.m.

7:45 p.m.

Unifor, the union representing Vancouver bus operators, is also warning the public that it is running out of buses. The union says passengers should be prepared to see some bus cancellations as early as Wednesday.

The union and the Coast Mountain Bus Company have no talks scheduled.

On Tuesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province would not interfere, but TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond is urging the two sides to get back to the bargaining table.

“Our 3,900 bus drivers are really good people,” Desmond said.

“They have to contend with traffic congestion, crowded traffic and, unfortunately, a small number of people who get on the bus who cause trouble.

“I hope we don’t penalize the very people that need the transit system the most.”