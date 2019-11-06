Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Metro Vancouver transit strike: More SeaBus cancellations Wednesday, potential bus service disruptions

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 12:08 pm
More SeaBus cancellations during transit strike
WATCH: TransLink has cancelled more SeaBus sailings as the strike by transit workers continues.

The Metro Vancouver transit strike continues Wednesday morning with more SeaBus cancellations.

Six SeaBus sailings were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday, with maintenance workers refusing overtime.

Fourteen SeaBus sailings have been cancelled on Wednesday, including several during the morning commute.

The following sailings have been cancelled on Wednesday:

Lonsdale Quay

7:10 a.m.
7:40 a.m.
8:40 a.m.
9:10 p.m.
4:10 p.m.
6:20 p.m.
7:30 p.m.

Waterfront station

7:55 a.m.
8:55 a.m.
9:25 a.m.
4:25 p.m.
6:35 p.m.
7:45 p.m.

Unifor, the union representing Vancouver bus operators, is also warning the public that it is running out of buses. The union says passengers should be prepared to see some bus cancellations as early as Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The union and the Coast Mountain Bus Company have no talks scheduled.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver transit strike: Here’s how your commute may be affected

On Tuesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province would not interfere, but TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond is urging the two sides to get back to the bargaining table.

“Our 3,900 bus drivers are really good people,” Desmond said.

Transit strike stalemate
Transit strike stalemate

“They have to contend with traffic congestion, crowded traffic and, unfortunately, a small number of people who get on the bus who cause trouble.

“I hope we don’t penalize the very people that need the transit system the most.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Metro VancouverTransLinkCoast Mountain Bus CompanyMetro Vancouver transitKevin Desmondmetro vancouver transit strikemetro vancouver bus strikeVancouver Bus StrikeSeaBus cancellationsVancouver bus strike latestVancouver bus strike cancellations
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.