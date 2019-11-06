Menu

Crews beat back blaze at vacant seniors’ home in Cap-Pelé, N.B.

By Alexander Quon and Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 12:40 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 12:47 pm
Firefighters battle a blaze at an abandoned seniors' home in Cap-Pelé, N.B., on Nov. 6, 2019. .
Firefighters battle a blaze at an abandoned seniors' home in Cap-Pelé, N.B., on Nov. 6, 2019. . Shelley Steeves/Global News

Fire crews remain on scene after battling a blaze at a vacant seniors’ home in Cap-Pelé, N.B., on Wednesday.

Fire crews from four different New Brunswick municipalities worked to douse the blaze, which ignited early in the morning.

READ MORE: No pleas entered as Irving Oil refinery explosion case put over to next year

The seniors’ home has been vacant since it closed in July, Cap-Pelé fire chief Ronald Cormier told Global News.

Cormier said the fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen and living areas in the facility, as well as several rooms.

Crews investigating cause of fire if Fredericton
Crews investigating cause of fire if Fredericton

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

