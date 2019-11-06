Crews beat back blaze at vacant seniors’ home in Cap-Pelé, N.B.

Fire crews remain on scene after battling a blaze at a vacant seniors’ home in Cap-Pelé, N.B., on Wednesday.
Fire crews from four different New Brunswick municipalities worked to douse the blaze, which ignited early in the morning.
The seniors’ home has been vacant since it closed in July, Cap-Pelé fire chief Ronald Cormier told Global News.
Cormier said the fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen and living areas in the facility, as well as several rooms.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
