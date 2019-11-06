Crews beat back blaze at vacant seniors’ home in Cap-Pelé, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Fire crews remain on scene after battling a blaze at a vacant seniors’ home in Cap-Pelé, N.B., on Wednesday.

Fire crews from four different New Brunswick municipalities worked to douse the blaze, which ignited early in the morning.

READ MORE: No pleas entered as Irving Oil refinery explosion case put over to next year

The seniors’ home has been vacant since it closed in July, Cap-Pelé fire chief Ronald Cormier told Global News.

Cormier said the fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen and living areas in the facility, as well as several rooms.

1:22 Crews investigating cause of fire if Fredericton Crews investigating cause of fire if Fredericton

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement