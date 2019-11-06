Former Pelham family doctor charged in sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A former doctor is facing multiple charges in connection with three reported sexual assaults that occurred during the time he practised at a family clinic in Pelham, Ont.

Niagara police confirmed the 73-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in relation to separate reported incidents involving a 16-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman.

Charles Duncan is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Duncan resigned from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario on Oct. 31 after an investigation into allegations of professional misconduct began in late August.

Detectives believe there are more victims and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Niagara police.

