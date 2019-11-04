Menu

Crime

Niagara man charged after woman dies following alleged assault at long-term care facility

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 2:59 pm
Niagara police have charged a man in connection with the death of a senior in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Niagara police have charged a man in connection with the death of a senior in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Police have charged a man in connection with the death of a 94-year-old woman at a long-term care facility in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Investigators with Niagara police say a woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged assault on Aug. 9.

The woman, later identified as Verna Traina, died in hospital on Aug. 20.

READ MORE: Mother charged with 1st-degree murder after infant dies in downtown Niagara Falls, Ont.

Police did not reveal the nature of the alleged assault, however officers say 74-year-old Robert B. Stroeh, of Niagara-on-the-Lake, is facing a manslaughter charge.

Stroeh is now out on bail and expected in court on Nov. 26.

