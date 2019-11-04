Niagara man charged after woman dies following alleged assault at long-term care facility

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a man in connection with the death of a 94-year-old woman at a long-term care facility in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Investigators with Niagara police say a woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged assault on Aug. 9.

The woman, later identified as Verna Traina, died in hospital on Aug. 20.

Police did not reveal the nature of the alleged assault, however officers say 74-year-old Robert B. Stroeh, of Niagara-on-the-Lake, is facing a manslaughter charge.

Stroeh is now out on bail and expected in court on Nov. 26.

