A man who was wanted by Elgin County OPP is now in police custody.

Provincial police announced on Tuesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Peter Elliott, 61, for allegedly breaching conditions of his release.

Elliott was reportedly seen in London last Friday. At the time, police said Elliott was considered potentially dangerous.

Police say he was arrested without incident and taken into custody around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

