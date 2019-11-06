Hamilton police searching for trike reported stolen from apartment complex garage

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Hamilton police are searching for an adult tricycle that was reported stolen in late October.

Police say the reported theft of the trike, which belongs to a man with “limited mobility,” was targeted.

According to investigators, a man with some sort of cutting tool slipped through the garage doors at Olympia Apartments at 150 Charlton Ave. and cut off two locks attached to the trike.

“We are unclear if bolt cutters were used but the locks were compromised,” Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News, “We have the locks and you can see they’ve been cut.”

During a review of security cam footage, detectives say the suspect kept the garage doors open by blocking its sensors and rode the bike out.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police arrest suspect in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Hamilton

Police say the reportedly stolen trike is a Schwinn Meridian Adult Comfort Trike and was taken shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Anyone with information can reach police at 905-546-4725.

1:58 Calgary family fed up after being hit multiple times by so-called porch pirates Calgary family fed up after being hit multiple times by so-called porch pirates