Alleged stolen SUV prompted Niagara college lockdown, say police

Police say an alleged home invasion near Niagara College is what precipitated a lockdown of the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus Tuesday morning.

The shut down happened just before 9 a.m. when Niagara Regional police (NRPS) got a tip that the stolen black Cadillac Escalade SUV was abandoned on campus.

Police say the incident began at a home near Stamford Green Drive and Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls around 6:30 a.m. after a reported break-in involving a firearm.

A male suspect is said to have stolen the SUV before police arrived.

ALERT: NOTL campus is under lockdown due to a police investigation. Students staff and visitors please stay inside the building. Incoming vehicles will be directed to the Outlet Mall until further notice. Updates to follow. — Niagara College (@niagaracollege) November 5, 2019

A suspect, wearing black clothing, was still on the run, according to police.

The lockdown was lifted a short time after it was imposed, at around 9:10 a.m., police say.

Detectives say the break-in was a ‘targeted’ incident.

