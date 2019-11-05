Alleged stolen SUV prompted Niagara college lockdown, say police

Police say an alleged home invasion near Niagara College is what precipitated a lockdown of the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus Tuesday morning.
The shut down happened just before 9 a.m. when Niagara Regional police (NRPS) got a tip that the stolen black Cadillac Escalade SUV was abandoned on campus.
Police say the incident began at a home near Stamford Green Drive and Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls around 6:30 a.m. after a reported break-in involving a firearm.
A male suspect is said to have stolen the SUV before police arrived.
A suspect, wearing black clothing, was still on the run, according to police.
The lockdown was lifted a short time after it was imposed, at around 9:10 a.m., police say.
Detectives say the break-in was a ‘targeted’ incident.
