Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged stolen SUV prompted Niagara college lockdown, say police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 1:06 pm
Police say a Niagara College lockdown was connected to an 'armed' break-in.
Police say a Niagara College lockdown was connected to an 'armed' break-in. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say an alleged home invasion near Niagara College is what precipitated a lockdown of the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus Tuesday morning.

The shut down happened just before 9 a.m. when Niagara Regional police (NRPS) got a tip that the stolen black Cadillac Escalade SUV was abandoned on campus.

Police say the incident began at a home near Stamford Green Drive and Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls around 6:30 a.m. after a reported break-in involving a firearm.

READ MORE: Iron scow shifts for first time in a century above Horseshoe Falls

A male suspect is said to have stolen the SUV before police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

A suspect, wearing black clothing, was still on the run, according to police.

The lockdown was lifted a short time after it was imposed, at around 9:10 a.m., police say.

Detectives say the break-in was a ‘targeted’ incident.

Niagara Region mom charged with baby girl’s murder
Niagara Region mom charged with baby girl’s murder
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Home InvasionNiagara Regional PoliceLockdownNiagara-on-the-Lakedorchester roadcadillac escalade suvlockdown at niagara collegeniagara on the lake lockdownstamford green drivestolen black cadillac suv
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.